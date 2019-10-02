Lemon Herb Salmon Foil Dinner
Ingredients:
- 4 6-ounce salmon filets
- 1 medium zucchini, sliced
- 1 medium yellow squash, sliced
- 8 ounces asparagus (about 1/2 a bundle), sliced into half-inch pieces
- 1 lemon, sliced into rounds
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Measure 4 sheets of aluminum foil, each 10-inches square.
- Place a salmon filet in the center of each foil square. Divide zucchini, yellow squash and asparagus evenly among the four foil squares, placing around the salmon filet.
- Top each filet with a tablespoon of butter, followed by a slice of lemon, and a sprinkle of herbs and salt and pepper.
- Wrap up each foil square, folding the seams over to seal tightly.
- Bake 20-25 minutes, until salmon flakes easily with a fork and vegetables are tender.
- Be careful opening foil packets, as trapped steam will be very hot. Serve immediately.
