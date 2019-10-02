Lemon Herb Salmon Foil Dinner

Ingredients:

  • 4 6-ounce salmon filets
  • 1 medium zucchini, sliced
  • 1 medium yellow squash, sliced
  • 8 ounces asparagus (about 1/2 a bundle), sliced into half-inch pieces
  • 1 lemon, sliced into rounds
  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Measure 4 sheets of aluminum foil, each 10-inches square.
  2. Place a salmon filet in the center of each foil square. Divide zucchini, yellow squash and asparagus evenly among the four foil squares, placing around the salmon filet.
  3. Top each filet with a tablespoon of butter, followed by a slice of lemon, and a sprinkle of herbs and salt and pepper.
  4. Wrap up each foil square, folding the seams over to seal tightly.
  5. Bake 20-25 minutes, until salmon flakes easily with a fork and vegetables are tender.
  6. Be careful opening foil packets, as trapped steam will be very hot. Serve immediately.

