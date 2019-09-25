Apple Cheddar Pizza with Toasted Pecans
Ingredients:
- 1 pkg.refrigerated pizza crust
- cooking Spray
- 3 apples
- 1 cup apple juice
- 1 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- 1/4 cup chopped pecans
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
- Pre-heat oven to 425 degrees.
- Lightly coat 14-inch pizza pan with cooking spray. Press dough into pizza pan.
- Cook apples in apple juice until tender. Drain off juice and reserve. Place apple slices on dough.
- Dissolve cornstarch in apple juice, cinnamon, and honey. Cook over medium heat until clear.
- Spread sauce over apples. Sprinkle pecans on top. Top with cheese.
- Bake in a 425 degree oven for 15-20 minutes.
