Apple Avocado Breakfast Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 avocado
- 1 apple
- 1 Tbsp. raisins
- 1 Tbsp. Walnuts
- 1/2 Tbsp. honey
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1/4 tsp cinnamon
Directions:
- Peel and chop apple. Place in bowl with a drop of water. Microwave on high for 1 minute.
- Stir, microwave for 30 seconds longer.
- Cool apples! This step is to make them the same texture (soft) as the avocado.
- While your apples are cooling, mix together honey, vanilla, and cinnamon, until well combined.
- Drain any water from your bowl of apples.
- Chop your avocado and add it to the apples.
- Pour honey sauce over avocados and apples.
- Add raisins and walnuts, and stir gently.
- Add a hard-boiled egg and some whole wheat toast strips to make this a balanced breakfast, or serve as a side dish any time of day!
