Apple Grilled Cheese

17

Apple Grilled Cheese

Ingredients:

  • 2 tsp. butter
  • 4 slices whole wheat bread
  • 2 slices American or cheddar cheese
  • ½ cup spinach
  • 1 tsp. honey
  • 1 apple, cored and thinly sliced

Directions:

  1. Place a medium skillet over medium heat. Butter one side of each slice of bread.
  2. Place one slice of bread in skillet, butter side down. Top with two slices of cheese and 3-4 pieces of spinach. Drizzle with honey. Place 2-3 apple slices on sandwich.
  3. Top sandwich with other slice of bread, butter side up. Cook for 2-3 minutes, or until golden brown and flip.
  4. Repeat for next sandwich or if your skillet is large enough, you can do two at a time.

