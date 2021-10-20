Apple Grilled Cheese
Ingredients:
- 2 tsp. butter
- 4 slices whole wheat bread
- 2 slices American or cheddar cheese
- ½ cup spinach
- 1 tsp. honey
- 1 apple, cored and thinly sliced
Directions:
- Place a medium skillet over medium heat. Butter one side of each slice of bread.
- Place one slice of bread in skillet, butter side down. Top with two slices of cheese and 3-4 pieces of spinach. Drizzle with honey. Place 2-3 apple slices on sandwich.
- Top sandwich with other slice of bread, butter side up. Cook for 2-3 minutes, or until golden brown and flip.
- Repeat for next sandwich or if your skillet is large enough, you can do two at a time.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!