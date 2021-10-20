Cheesy Spinach and Rice
Ingredients:
- 2 (10 ounce) packages frozen chopped spinach
- ½ cup chopped onion
- 4 cups cooked brown rice
- 2 cups low-fat shredded cheddar cheese
- 4 eggs, beaten
- 2/3 cup skim milk
- 3 Tbsp. butter, melted
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp. ground thyme
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350˚F. Spray a 13- by-9-inch baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.
- In a medium size saucepan, steam spinach and chopped onion in 1 inch of water until onion is clear, about 3 minutes. Drain in a colander, pressing out the liquid with the back of a spoon.
- In a large bowl, combine spinach, rice, cheese, eggs, milk, butter, salt, Worcestershire and thyme. Pour into baking dish.
- Bake for 40 minutes, or until the top is slightly browned.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!