Cheesy Spinach and Rice

Ingredients:

  • 2 (10 ounce) packages frozen chopped spinach
  • ½ cup chopped onion
  • 4 cups cooked brown rice
  • 2 cups low-fat shredded cheddar cheese
  • 4 eggs, beaten
  • 2/3 cup skim milk
  • 3 Tbsp. butter, melted
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tsp. ground thyme

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350˚F. Spray a 13- by-9-inch baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.
  2. In a medium size saucepan, steam spinach and chopped onion in 1 inch of water until onion is clear, about 3 minutes. Drain in a colander, pressing out the liquid with the back of a spoon.
  3. In a large bowl, combine spinach, rice, cheese, eggs, milk, butter, salt, Worcestershire and thyme. Pour into baking dish.
  4. Bake for 40 minutes, or until the top is slightly browned.

