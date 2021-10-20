Spinach-Stuffed Tomatoes
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter
- 2 medium onions, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1-1/2 lbs. fresh spinach (stems removed), chopped
- 1-1/3 cups dry whole-wheat bread crumbs (4 slices)
- 2 eggs, beaten
- salt, to taste
- 8 to 10 small tomatoes
Directions:
- In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the onions and garlic and sauté until the onions are limp. Add the spinach and cook until tender and limp, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat and stir in the crumbs, eggs, and salt. Set aside.
- Preheat the oven to 350˚F.
- Remove the stem ends from the tomatoes and scoop out the seeds. Place in an 8-inch baking dish; you may have to trim the bottoms so the tomatoes stand up. Stuff with the spinach mixture. Bake for 30 minutes. Serve hot.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!