Apple-Nut Coffee Cake
Submitted by: Marie Zollner of Madison, Ohio
Yield: 12 – 15 Servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:40 minutes
Total time:50 minutes
Ingredients for Cake:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup cream or half and half
- 1/2 cup butter
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 2 cups peeled, chopped cooking apples (2 medium apples)
Ingredients for Topping:
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
- 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 2 Tbsp. butter
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350°F.
- In large mixer bowl combine all cake ingredients except apples. Beat at medium speed, scraping bowl often until smooth (2 to 3 minutes). Fold in apples.
- Spread batter in greased 9×13″ baking pan.
- In small bowl, combine topping ingredients; sprinkle over batter.
- Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean.
