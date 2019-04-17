Apple-Nut Coffee Cake

By -
0
27

Apple-Nut Coffee Cake

Submitted by: of Madison, Ohio
Yield: 12 – 15 Servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:40 minutes
Total time:50 minutes

Ingredients for Cake:

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup cream or half and half
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 2 cups peeled, chopped cooking apples (2 medium apples)

Ingredients for Topping:

  • 1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
  • 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 2 Tbsp. butter

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 350°F.
  2. In large mixer bowl combine all cake ingredients except apples. Beat at medium speed, scraping bowl often until smooth (2 to 3 minutes). Fold in apples.
  3. Spread batter in greased 9×13″ baking pan.
  4. In small bowl, combine topping ingredients; sprinkle over batter.
  5. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.