The Best Pecan Pie
Submitted by: Mary Joyce Petersheim of Fredericktown, Ohio
Yield: Serves 6-8
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:30 minutes
Total time:40 minutes
Delicious with ice cream and coffee. My family’s favorite!
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 Tbsp. flour
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 2 Tbsp. milk
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 tsp. maple flavoring
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup corn syrup
- 1/2 cup melted butter
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans (or, up to 1 cup)
- 1 unbaked 9″ pie shell
Directions:
- Combine salt, sugar and flour; add milk and flavorings. Add eggs, beat well. Add corn syrup and butter, and combine thoroughly. Stir in pecans. Pour into pie shell.
- Bake at 350°F for 30 minutes or until filling is set. It will shake like jell-o when it is done.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!