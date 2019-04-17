The Best Pecan Pie

By -
0
18

The Best Pecan Pie

Submitted by: of Fredericktown, Ohio
Yield: Serves 6-8
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:30 minutes
Total time:40 minutes

Delicious with ice cream and coffee. My family’s favorite!

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2 Tbsp. flour
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 2 Tbsp. milk
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1 tsp. maple flavoring
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup corn syrup
  • 1/2 cup melted butter
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans (or, up to 1 cup)
  • 1 unbaked 9″ pie shell

Directions:

  1. Combine salt, sugar and flour; add milk and flavorings. Add eggs, beat well. Add corn syrup and butter, and combine thoroughly. Stir in pecans. Pour into pie shell.
  2. Bake at 350°F for 30 minutes or until filling is set. It will shake like jell-o when it is done.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleApple-Nut Coffee Cake
Next articleHoney Roasted Bridge Mix

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.