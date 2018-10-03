Apple Pie Cake w/Rum Butter Sauce

By -
0
20

Submitted by Corrine Rickabaugh of Shreve, Oh

Ingredients For Apple pie cake:

  • 1/4 cup butter, softened
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 cup flour
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. baking soda
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 2 Tbsp. hot water
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 2-1/2 – 3 c. peeled, diced cooking apples
  • 1/2 cup chopped nuts (walnuts or pecans)
  • For rum butter Sauce:
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1/2 cup white sugar

Directions:

  1. For the Apple Pie Cake: Combine flour, salt, baking soda and cinnamon, set aside.
  2. In separate bowl, cream butter and gradually add sugar until well mixed (use mixer at medium speed or wooden spoon).
  3. Add egg and beat until blended. Add dry ingredients and beat until smooth. Stir in water and vanilla. Add apples and nuts.
  4. Spoon mixture into greased and floured (or cooking spray) 9” pie pan/dish.
  5. Bake at 350° for 40-45 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Serve warm or cool with Rum Butter Sauce and/or whipped cream, if desired.

    6. Directions For the Rum Butter Sauce:

      Combine in small pan; melt and cook for one minute, on medium/low heat.
      Add 1-2 tablespoons Rum and stir. Serve warm or cool.

    Recipe is approximately 30 years old from Louisiana, Missouri – Stark Bros. orchards.

    STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

    Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.