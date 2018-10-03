Submitted by Corrine Rickabaugh of Shreve, Oh
Ingredients For Apple pie cake:
- 1/4 cup butter, softened
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 cup flour
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 2 Tbsp. hot water
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 2-1/2 – 3 c. peeled, diced cooking apples
- 1/2 cup chopped nuts (walnuts or pecans)
- For rum butter Sauce:
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1/2 cup white sugar
Directions:
- For the Apple Pie Cake: Combine flour, salt, baking soda and cinnamon, set aside.
- In separate bowl, cream butter and gradually add sugar until well mixed (use mixer at medium speed or wooden spoon).
- Add egg and beat until blended. Add dry ingredients and beat until smooth. Stir in water and vanilla. Add apples and nuts.
- Spoon mixture into greased and floured (or cooking spray) 9” pie pan/dish.
- Bake at 350° for 40-45 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Serve warm or cool with Rum Butter Sauce and/or whipped cream, if desired.
Directions For the Rum Butter Sauce:
- Combine in small pan; melt and cook for one minute, on medium/low heat.
Add 1-2 tablespoons Rum and stir. Serve warm or cool.
Recipe is approximately 30 years old from Louisiana, Missouri – Stark Bros. orchards.
