Ingredients:
- 1 to 2 tsp. canola oil
- 6 apples
- 2 Tbsp. frozen orange juice concentrate
- 6 tsp. honey
- 8 Tbsp. dried cherries and raisins or any other dried fruit you like (incl. cranberries or currants or chopped dried apricots or prunes)
Directions:
- Turn the oven on and set it to 375 degrees.
- Using a pastry brush or your clean hands, lightly coat the muffin tins with oil to prevent the apples from sticking to the tins.
- Remove the core of the apples by using a melon baller or a spoon. Lightly prick around the tops of the apples with a fork (this prevents the apples from splitting).
- Put the apples in the muffin tins and then fill each apple with 1 teaspoon orange juice concentrate, 1 tablespoon dried fruit, and 1 teaspoon honey.
- Put the muffin tin in the oven and bake until the apples are soft, about 30 minutes. Serve warm.
