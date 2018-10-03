Warm Baked Apples w/Cherries & Raisins

Ingredients:

  • 1 to 2 tsp. canola oil
  • 6 apples
  • 2 Tbsp. frozen orange juice concentrate
  • 6 tsp. honey
  • 8 Tbsp. dried cherries and raisins or any other dried fruit you like (incl. cranberries or currants or chopped dried apricots or prunes)

Directions:

  1. Turn the oven on and set it to 375 degrees.
  2. Using a pastry brush or your clean hands, lightly coat the muffin tins with oil to prevent the apples from sticking to the tins.
  3. Remove the core of the apples by using a melon baller or a spoon. Lightly prick around the tops of the apples with a fork (this prevents the apples from splitting).
  4. Put the apples in the muffin tins and then fill each apple with 1 teaspoon orange juice concentrate, 1 tablespoon dried fruit, and 1 teaspoon honey.
  5. Put the muffin tin in the oven and bake until the apples are soft, about 30 minutes. Serve warm.

