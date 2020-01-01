Asparagus Ham Dinner
Ingredients:
- 2 cups uncooked spiral pasta
- 3/4 pound fresh asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 medium sweet yellow pepper, julienned
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 6 medium tomatoes, diced
- 6 ounces boneless fully cooked ham, cubed
- 1/4 cup minced fresh parsley
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
- 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Cook pasta according to package directions.
- Meanwhile, in a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, saute asparagus and yellow pepper in oil until crisp-tender. Add tomatoes and ham; heat through.
- Drain pasta; add to vegetable mixture.
- Stir in parsley and seasonings. Sprinkle with cheese.
