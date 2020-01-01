Asparagus Ham Dinner

Asparagus Ham Dinner

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups uncooked spiral pasta
  • 3/4 pound fresh asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 medium sweet yellow pepper, julienned
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 6 medium tomatoes, diced
  • 6 ounces boneless fully cooked ham, cubed
  • 1/4 cup minced fresh parsley
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions:

  1. Cook pasta according to package directions.
  2. Meanwhile, in a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, saute asparagus and yellow pepper in oil until crisp-tender. Add tomatoes and ham; heat through.
  3. Drain pasta; add to vegetable mixture.
  4. Stir in parsley and seasonings. Sprinkle with cheese.

