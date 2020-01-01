Mini-Pumpkin Tarts
Ingredients:
- 8 oz. light cream cheese, softened
- 30 Mini-Nilla wafer cookies
- 1/4 cup light sour cream
- 1/4 cup Sugar Blend substitute
- 1 egg
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 3/4 cup canned pure pumpkin
- 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 pinch ground nutmeg
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line mini-muffin pan with paper baking cups and place one Nilla wafer in the bottom of each cup.
- In medium bowl, add remaining ingredients and mix with an electric mixture until smooth. Fill each muffin cup with pumpkin-cream cheese mixture.
- Place muffin pan in oven and bake for 30 minutes or until done. Serve cool.
