Ingredients:
- 20 med. asparagus stalks, rinsed and trimmed
- 1 fresh lemon
- 2 Tbsp. mayonnaise
- 1 Tbsp. dried parsley
- 1/8 tsp. black pepper
- 1/16 tsp. salt
Directions:
- Place 1 inch of water in a 4-quart saucepan with lid. Place a steamer basket inside pot and add asparagus. Cover and bring to boil over high heat. Reduce to medium heat and cook for an additional 5 minutes (until asparagus is easily pierced with a knife). While asparagus is cooking, grate lemon zest into a small bowl. Cut the lemon in half and squeeze the juice into the bowl. Use the back of a spoon to press out extra juice and remove pits. Add mayonnaise, parsley, pepper and salt. Stir well and set aside. When the asparagus is tender, remove from pot. Place asparagus in a serving bowl. Drizzle lemon sauce over stalks and serve.