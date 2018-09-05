Originally published November 14, 1996
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup butter
- 3 oz. cream cheese
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 4 tsp. lemon peel, grated
- 2 tsp. lemon juice
- 1 cup flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 3/4 cup corn flake crumbs
Directions:
- Cream butter, cheese and sugar until fluffy. Add lemon peel and juice. Stir in flour, baking powder and salt. Chill 1 hour. Drop by teaspoonfuls into corn flake crumbs, roll to coat; shape into balls. Place on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 350° 12 to 15 minutes.