Lemon Cream Cheese Melts

Originally published November 14, 1996

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 3 oz. cream cheese
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 4 tsp. lemon peel, grated
  • 2 tsp. lemon juice
  • 1 cup flour
  • 2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 3/4 cup corn flake crumbs

Directions:

  1. Cream butter, cheese and sugar until fluffy. Add lemon peel and juice. Stir in flour, baking powder and salt. Chill 1 hour. Drop by teaspoonfuls into corn flake crumbs, roll to coat; shape into balls. Place on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 350° 12 to 15 minutes.

