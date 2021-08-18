Autumn Apple Pork

Autumn Apple Pork

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds pork loin
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • ¼ tsp. salt
  • ¾ tsp. dried sage
  • 3 apples, cored and sliced
  • ½ cup dried cranberries
  • 1 Tbsp. unsalted butter
  • 1 Tbsp. honey

Directions:

  1. Season pork on both sides with garlic powder, salt and sage. Wrap pork tightly in foil and place in the slow cooker.
  2. Place apple slices, cranberries and butter on a large piece of foil. Drizzle with honey. Wrap up foil to create a packet. Place in slow cooker.
  3. Cook 4 hours on high.
  4. Unwrap both packets. Slice pork and top with apples.
  5. Optional step: brown the top of the pork loin by placing it in the oven at 425˚F for five to seven minutes.

