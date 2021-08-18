Autumn Apple Pork
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds pork loin
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- ¼ tsp. salt
- ¾ tsp. dried sage
- 3 apples, cored and sliced
- ½ cup dried cranberries
- 1 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 1 Tbsp. honey
Directions:
- Season pork on both sides with garlic powder, salt and sage. Wrap pork tightly in foil and place in the slow cooker.
- Place apple slices, cranberries and butter on a large piece of foil. Drizzle with honey. Wrap up foil to create a packet. Place in slow cooker.
- Cook 4 hours on high.
- Unwrap both packets. Slice pork and top with apples.
- Optional step: brown the top of the pork loin by placing it in the oven at 425˚F for five to seven minutes.
