Apple and Chicken Salad
Ingredients:
- 2 red apples
- 2 stalks celery
- 1/2 cup raisins
- 1/4 cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup light mayonnaise
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 cups cooked chicken, chopped
- 18 lettuce leaves
Directions:
- Rinse all fresh produce under cold water in a colander. Scrub celery and apples with a vegetable brush.
- Using the cutting board and knife, dice 2 stalks of celery.
- Chop 2 red apples, remove the core and seeds.
- Combine chopped apples, celery, and 2 cups diced chicken in a bowl.
- Add 1/4 cup Greek yogurt, 1/2 cup raisins, 1/4 cup light mayonnaise, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper to bowl.
- Stir all ingredients together.
- Arrange 3 lettuce leaves on a plate and top with 1 cup of apple and chicken salad mixture.
- Store leftovers in bowl with a lid in refrigerator for 3-4 days.
