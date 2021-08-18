Apple and Chicken Salad

Apple and Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

  • 2 red apples
  • 2 stalks celery
  • 1/2 cup raisins
  • 1/4 cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup light mayonnaise
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 cups cooked chicken, chopped
  • 18 lettuce leaves

Directions:

  1. Rinse all fresh produce under cold water in a colander. Scrub celery and apples with a vegetable brush.
  2. Using the cutting board and knife, dice 2 stalks of celery.
  3. Chop 2 red apples, remove the core and seeds.
  4. Combine chopped apples, celery, and 2 cups diced chicken in a bowl.
  5. Add 1/4 cup Greek yogurt, 1/2 cup raisins, 1/4 cup light mayonnaise, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper to bowl.
  6. Stir all ingredients together.
  7. Arrange 3 lettuce leaves on a plate and top with 1 cup of apple and chicken salad mixture.
  8. Store leftovers in bowl with a lid in refrigerator for 3-4 days.

