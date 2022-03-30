Avocado Alfredo with Zucchini Noodles
Ingredients:
- 2 avocados
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese (divided)
- 1/2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1 Tbsp. avocado oil
- 2 Tbsp. minced garlic
- 4 cups zucchini noodles
- 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
Directions:
- In a blender or food processor, puree the avocado flesh with 2 tbsp of the parmesan cheese, lemon juice, salt and pepper.
- Heat the oil in a large skillet or wok over medium heat. Add the garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the zucchini noodles and sauté, stirring frequently, until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes.
- Remove the skillet from the heat, and then add the avocado puree. Mix with tongs to coat the zucchini noodles and warm the avocado sauce.
- Serve immediately. Top each serving with the remaining cheese and parsley.
