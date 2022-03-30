Crispy Baked Broccoli
Ingredients:
- 1 Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 package frozen broccoli florets (16-ounce)
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. onion powder
- 1 Tbsp. soy sauce (reduced-sodium)
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 375°F. Prep a cookie sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Defrost the broccoli and drain.
- Combine the remaining ingredients in a gallon-sized Ziploc bag. Add the broccoli florets to the plastic bag and shake until coated.
- Place the florets on the prepared baking sheet with space between them. Discard the leftover marinade.
- Bake for 45 minutes to an hour. The broccoli will be soft inside but crisp at the edges.
