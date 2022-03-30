Crispy Baked Broccoli

Ingredients:

  • 1 Nonstick cooking spray
  • 1 package frozen broccoli florets (16-ounce)
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp. onion powder
  • 1 Tbsp. soy sauce (reduced-sodium)
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Prep a cookie sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Defrost the broccoli and drain.
  2. Combine the remaining ingredients in a gallon-sized Ziploc bag. Add the broccoli florets to the plastic bag and shake until coated.
  3. Place the florets on the prepared baking sheet with space between them. Discard the leftover marinade.
  4. Bake for 45 minutes to an hour. The broccoli will be soft inside but crisp at the edges.

