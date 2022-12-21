Bacon Ranch Cheeseball
Ingredients:
- 16 oz. cream cheese, room temperature
- 3 Tbsp. sour cream
- 1 oz. pkg. ranch seasoning
- 3/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. dried minced onion
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1 1/4 cups cheddar cheese, finely grated (divided)
- 1/2 cup pepper jack cheese, finely grated (divided)
- 8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled (divided)
- 1/3 cup chopped green onions (divided)
- 2/3 cup chopped pecans
Directions:
- To a large mixing bowl, add cream cheese, sour cream, ranch seasoning, garlic powder, minced onion, salt and pepper. Stir until well combined with a rubber spatula. Add 1 cup of the cheddar cheese, all of the pepper jack cheese, half of the bacon, and half the green onions. Stir until mixed.
- Lay out a large sheet of plastic wrap and drop cream cheese mixture onto it. Cover tightly on all sides, and shape into a ball shape. Refrigerate for several hours or overnight, until firm.
- Make the outer coating: add remaining 1/4 cup cheddar cheese, remaining bacon and green onions to a small mixing bowl. Add in poppy seeds and refrigerate alongside the cheese ball. Before rolling the cheese ball, add pecans and stir well. Right before serving, line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and spread out the outer coating in an even layer. Remove plastic wrap and roll cheese ball in coating, making sure all sides are coated. You may have to pick up some of the coating and press it so it sticks. Serve immediately, or cover loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to serve.
