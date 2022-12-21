Tomato Crostini with Whipped Feta
Ingredients:
- 6 oz. good feta, crumbled
- 2 oz. cream cheese, room temperature
- 2/3 cup olive oil, divided
- 2 Tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 shallots, minced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 2 pounds ripe colorful cherry tomatoes, ½-inch-diced
- 3 Tbsp. julienned fresh basil leaves, plus extra for serving
- 20 to 25 (½-inch-thick) diagonal baguette slices, toasted
- 2 Tbsp. toasted pine nuts
- Balsamic Glaze
Directions:
- Place the feta and cream cheese in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the steel blade. Pulse until the cheeses are mixed.
- Add 1/3 cup of the olive oil, the lemon juice, 1/2 tsp. salt, and 1/4 tsp. pepper and process until smooth. For the tomatoes, up to an hour before you’re serving, combine the shallots, garlic, and vinegar in a medium bowl. Set aside for 5 minutes.
- Whisk in the remaining 1/3 cup olive oil, salt and pepper. Add the tomatoes, stir gently, and set aside for 10 minutes. Stir in the basil and taste for seasonings.
- To assemble the crostini, spread each slice of bread with a generous amount of whipped feta. With a slotted spoon, place the tomatoes on top. Put the crostini on plates and scatter with the pine nuts. Top each crostini with balsamic glaze and sprinkle with extra basil.
