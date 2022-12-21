Cabbage Roll Casserole

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. lean ground beef
  • 1 med. onion, chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 tsp. paprika
  • 1 tsp. onion powder
  • 1/2 tsp. ground cayenne pepper
  • 3 Tbsp. brown sugar
  • 1 15 oz. can tomato sauce
  • 1 14 oz. can beef broth
  • 1 cup long grain white rice (uncooked)
  • ½ stick butter
  • 1 med. head green cabbage chopped
  • 1 1/2 cups finely shredded sharp cheddar
  • 1 1/2 cups finely shredded Monterey Jack

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray 9-by-13-inch casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. Brown ground beef. When the ground beef is about halfway browned, add the onion and cook until the beef is fully browned.
  3. Reduce heat to low. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute, stirring continuously. Drain any excess fat from the skillet. Add paprika, onion powder, cayenne, brown sugar, tomato sauce, beef broth and rice. Bring the mixture to a low boil.
  4. Turn to simmer and cover with lid. Simmer for 20 minutes until rice is tender.
  5. Heat butter in large skillet over medium heat. Add the chopped cabbage and cook until slightly tender; 15 minutes. Spread ½ of the cabbage over the bottom of the casserole dish. Top with 1/2 of the ground beef mixture. Sprinkle with 1/2 of the cheeses; blending them. Spread the remaining cabbage over the cheese in the casserole dish. Top with the other 1/2 of the beef mixture and then with the remaining cheese.
  6. Cover the casserole with aluminum foil and bake for 20 minutes.
  7. Remove the foil and bake for another 20 minutes or until the cheese is lightly browned.

