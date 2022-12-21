Cabbage Roll Casserole
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. lean ground beef
- 1 med. onion, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 tsp. paprika
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- 1/2 tsp. ground cayenne pepper
- 3 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 1 15 oz. can tomato sauce
- 1 14 oz. can beef broth
- 1 cup long grain white rice (uncooked)
- ½ stick butter
- 1 med. head green cabbage chopped
- 1 1/2 cups finely shredded sharp cheddar
- 1 1/2 cups finely shredded Monterey Jack
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray 9-by-13-inch casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray.
- Brown ground beef. When the ground beef is about halfway browned, add the onion and cook until the beef is fully browned.
- Reduce heat to low. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute, stirring continuously. Drain any excess fat from the skillet. Add paprika, onion powder, cayenne, brown sugar, tomato sauce, beef broth and rice. Bring the mixture to a low boil.
- Turn to simmer and cover with lid. Simmer for 20 minutes until rice is tender.
- Heat butter in large skillet over medium heat. Add the chopped cabbage and cook until slightly tender; 15 minutes. Spread ½ of the cabbage over the bottom of the casserole dish. Top with 1/2 of the ground beef mixture. Sprinkle with 1/2 of the cheeses; blending them. Spread the remaining cabbage over the cheese in the casserole dish. Top with the other 1/2 of the beef mixture and then with the remaining cheese.
- Cover the casserole with aluminum foil and bake for 20 minutes.
- Remove the foil and bake for another 20 minutes or until the cheese is lightly browned.
