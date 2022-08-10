Baked Broccoli Frittata
Ingredients:
- 1 cup broccoli florets
- 1/2 cup tomato, diced
- 1 small red bell pepper, sliced
- 2 green onions, sliced into 1 inch pieces
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 6 whole eggs
- 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
- 2 Tbsp. water
- 1/4 cup 2% milk
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning
- 1 cup mozzarella cheese, divided.
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Place broccoli florets, diced tomato, bell pepper and green onions in a 9×13 inch baking dish. Spoon olive oil evenly over vegetables.
- Roast the vegetables in the oven until crisp-tender, approximately 10 minutes.
- In a bowl, combine eggs, Dijon mustard, water, milk, salt, black pepper and Italian seasoning. Whisk mixture until frothy. Stir in a 3/4 cup of shredded mozzarella cheese.
- Pour the egg mixture over the roasted vegetables. Stir gently with a fork to combine. Sprinkle the remaining 1/4 cup of mozzarella cheese over the top.
- Return to oven and bake 20-25 minutes or until set and cheese is browned on top. Serve immediately.
