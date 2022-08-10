Creamy Cucumber and Chicken Salad
Ingredients:
- ½ pound chicken breast
- 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- 1 cup slivered almonds
- ½ cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 3 oz. reduced fat cream cheese
- 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- ½ tsp. sea salt
- 1 tsp. ground black pepper
- 2 Tbsp. fresh chopped dill
- 2 med. cucumbers, chopped
- 1 cup dried cranberries
- 8 lettuce leaves
Directions:
- Marinate chicken breast in lemon juice for one hour.
- Remove chicken from marinade and chop into bite sized pieces.
- Saute in preheated non-stick skillet until thoroughly cooked and no longer pink. Set aside to cool.
- Toast slivered almonds on low heat in a non-stick skillet until fragrant. Set aside to cool.
- In a large mixing bowl combine yogurt, cream cheese, mustard, salt, pepper and dill.
- Add chicken and toss. Add cucumbers, cranberries and almonds to chicken mixture. Toss to coat.
- Cover and chill in refrigerator for 1 hour.
- Spoon salad into clean, dry lettuce leaves. Serve cold.
