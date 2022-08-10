Creamy Cucumber and Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

  • ½ pound chicken breast
  • 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
  • 1 cup slivered almonds
  • ½ cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
  • 3 oz. reduced fat cream cheese
  • 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
  • ½ tsp. sea salt
  • 1 tsp. ground black pepper
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh chopped dill
  • 2 med. cucumbers, chopped
  • 1 cup dried cranberries
  • 8 lettuce leaves

Directions:

  1. Marinate chicken breast in lemon juice for one hour.
  2. Remove chicken from marinade and chop into bite sized pieces.
  3. Saute in preheated non-stick skillet until thoroughly cooked and no longer pink. Set aside to cool.
  4. Toast slivered almonds on low heat in a non-stick skillet until fragrant. Set aside to cool.
  5. In a large mixing bowl combine yogurt, cream cheese, mustard, salt, pepper and dill.
  6. Add chicken and toss. Add cucumbers, cranberries and almonds to chicken mixture. Toss to coat.
  7. Cover and chill in refrigerator for 1 hour.
  8. Spoon salad into clean, dry lettuce leaves. Serve cold.

