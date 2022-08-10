Sauteed Parmesan Vegetables
Ingredients:
- 1 zucchini coarsely chopped
- 1 yellow squash coarsely chopped
- 1 red bell pepper seeded and coarsely chopped
- 1 green bell pepper seeded and coarsely chopped
- 1 yellow bell pepper seeded and coarsely chopped
- 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 2 Tbsp. Italian dressing
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Wash your hands and clean your cooking area. Wash and chop vegetables as indicated above.
- Heat skillet to medium; add vegetable oil. Add zucchini, squash, bell peppers and grape tomatoes and sauté until tender, about 10 minutes; turning occasionally.
- Place sautéed vegetable in large serving bowl; add dressing and parmesan cheese; mix until evenly coated.
