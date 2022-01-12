Baked Feta Pasta with a Twist

Baked Feta Pasta with a Twist

Ingredients:

  • 16 oz. cherry tomatoes
  • 4 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 8 oz. block feta cheese
  • 16 oz. gluten free rigatoni pasta, uncooked
  • 8 oz. cremini mushrooms, sliced
  • 1/4 C olive oil
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tbsp. oregano
  • 1/2 tsp. pepper
  • 1 tbsp. crushed red pepper
  • 4 C fresh spinach
  • 1/2 C prepared pesto

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. In 13×9 baking pan, place block of feta cheese right in the center. Spread cherry tomatoes, garlic, and mushrooms around the feta. Drizzle olive oil and seasoning over cheese and veggies.
  3. Place baking pan in oven, uncovered and bake for about 30 minutes or until cheese is soft. While feta and veggies dish is baking, cook pasta according to package directions.
  4. Remove baking pan from oven. Lightly mash the soft feta and mix with veggies. Add pasta and spinach. Stir to combine all ingredients.
  5. Drizzle pesto on top and enjoy!

