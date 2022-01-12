Baked Feta Pasta with a Twist
Ingredients:
- 16 oz. cherry tomatoes
- 4 cloves garlic, crushed
- 8 oz. block feta cheese
- 16 oz. gluten free rigatoni pasta, uncooked
- 8 oz. cremini mushrooms, sliced
- 1/4 C olive oil
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tbsp. oregano
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 1 tbsp. crushed red pepper
- 4 C fresh spinach
- 1/2 C prepared pesto
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- In 13×9 baking pan, place block of feta cheese right in the center. Spread cherry tomatoes, garlic, and mushrooms around the feta. Drizzle olive oil and seasoning over cheese and veggies.
- Place baking pan in oven, uncovered and bake for about 30 minutes or until cheese is soft. While feta and veggies dish is baking, cook pasta according to package directions.
- Remove baking pan from oven. Lightly mash the soft feta and mix with veggies. Add pasta and spinach. Stir to combine all ingredients.
- Drizzle pesto on top and enjoy!
