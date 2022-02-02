Baked Fish
Ingredients:
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 pound fish fillets (whitefish, trout, or tilapia)
- 1 onion, sliced
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
- 1/4 teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350˚ F.
- Place about a 12-inch piece of foil on the counter. Coat the foil with nonstick cooking spray.
- Place the fillets in the middle of the foil. If the fillets have skin, place the skin side down.
- Spread the onions, salt, pepper, and oil on top of the fillets. If using lemon pepper seasoning, add that too.
- Fold the foil over the fish to wrap it. Place foil pouch on a baking sheet, and place it in the oven.
- Bake the fish for 15 to 20 minutes until the fish is flaky when tested with a fork.
- Divide into four portions and serve.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!