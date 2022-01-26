Harvest Salmon Chowder
Ingredients:
- 3 Tbsp. butter
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1/2 cup chopped celery
- 1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 cup peeled and diced potatoes
- 1 cup diced carrots
- 2 cups chicken broth or stock
- 1-1/2 tsp. salt
- 3/4 tsp. pepper
- 1/2 tsp. dill seed
- 1/2 cup diced zucchini
- 1/2 cup diced yellow squash
- 1 can (15 ounces) salmon
- 1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk
- 1 can (7 ounces) creamed corn
Directions:
- In a large saucepan or stockpot, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add the onion, celery, green pepper, and garlic and saute until translucent, about 5 minutes.
- Add the potatoes, carrots, broth, salt, pepper, and dill seed. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes.
- Add the zucchini and yellow squash and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Flake the salmon and add to the pot along with its liquid, the milk, and the corn. Heat through before serving.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!