Harvest Salmon Chowder

Harvest Salmon Chowder

Ingredients:

  • 3 Tbsp. butter
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 1/2 cup chopped celery
  • 1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 cup peeled and diced potatoes
  • 1 cup diced carrots
  • 2 cups chicken broth or stock
  • 1-1/2 tsp. salt
  • 3/4 tsp. pepper
  • 1/2 tsp. dill seed
  • 1/2 cup diced zucchini
  • 1/2 cup diced yellow squash
  • 1 can (15 ounces) salmon
  • 1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk
  • 1 can (7 ounces) creamed corn

Directions:

  1. In a large saucepan or stockpot, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add the onion, celery, green pepper, and garlic and saute until translucent, about 5 minutes.
  2. Add the potatoes, carrots, broth, salt, pepper, and dill seed. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes.
  3. Add the zucchini and yellow squash and simmer for 5 minutes.
  4. Flake the salmon and add to the pot along with its liquid, the milk, and the corn. Heat through before serving.

