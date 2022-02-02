Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Potatoes and Chicken
Ingredients:
- 3 cups brussels sprouts (fresh or frozen halved vertically, about 3/4 pound)
- 4 small red potatoes (cut into chunks)
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 2 cloves garlic (minced)
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
- 1/2 cup ricotta cheese (or cottage cheese)
- 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese (shredded)
- 2 Tbsp. milk
- 1 pound boneless chicken breast (4 portions)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325°F.
- In a 2 quart baking dish coated with cooking spray, toss Brussels sprouts, potatoes, onion, and garlic with 1 Tbsp. olive oil, salt, and pepper.
- In a small bowl, mix cheese with milk.
- Coat chicken breasts with remaining olive oil. Nest among vegetables in baking dish. Top with cheese mix.
- Cover with foil and bake for 40-45 minutes or until chicken is done.
