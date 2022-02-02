Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Potatoes and Chicken

Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Potatoes and Chicken

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups brussels sprouts (fresh or frozen halved vertically, about 3/4 pound)
  • 4 small red potatoes (cut into chunks)
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/8 tsp. pepper
  • 1/2 cup ricotta cheese (or cottage cheese)
  • 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese (shredded)
  • 2 Tbsp. milk
  • 1 pound boneless chicken breast (4 portions)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 325°F.
  2. In a 2 quart baking dish coated with cooking spray, toss Brussels sprouts, potatoes, onion, and garlic with 1 Tbsp. olive oil, salt, and pepper.
  3. In a small bowl, mix cheese with milk.
  4. Coat chicken breasts with remaining olive oil. Nest among vegetables in baking dish. Top with cheese mix.
  5. Cover with foil and bake for 40-45 minutes or until chicken is done.

