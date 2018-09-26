Ingredients:
- 4 T butter
- 1 package english muffins, split
- 1 lb. thick bacon
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1 dozen eggs
- salt and pepper to taste
For Hollandaise:
- 2 packages Hollandaise sauce
- 2 cups 2% milk
- 1 stick butter
- fresh parsley or chives and paprika for garnish
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°
- Spread each muffin half with butter and bake for 10 minutes on a sheet pan, set aside.
- Spread the bacon out on a parchment lined sheet pan and drizzle with the honey. Bake for 20-25 minutes turning once. Remove each piece of bacon to a cooling rack to drain and cool. Cut each piece of bacon in half.
- Prepare the hollandaise sauce according to the package directions and keep warm.
- Place the muffin halves on a sheet pan and evenly divide the bacon over each muffin. Gently break one egg over each muffin half and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the eggs are cooked to your preference. Serve immediately topped with warm hollandaise and garnished with fresh herbs and a sprinkle of paprika.
Tip: You can use the traditional method of poaching the eggs if you prefer, but this method of baking the eggs is much easier and great for entertaining.