Baked Honey Bacon Benedict

Ingredients:

  • 4 T butter
  • 1 package english muffins, split
  • 1 lb. thick bacon
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1 dozen eggs
  • salt and pepper to taste

For Hollandaise:

  • 2 packages Hollandaise sauce
  • 2 cups 2% milk
  • 1 stick butter
  • fresh parsley or chives and paprika for garnish

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°
  2. Spread each muffin half with butter and bake for 10 minutes on a sheet pan, set aside.
  3. Spread the bacon out on a parchment lined sheet pan and drizzle with the honey. Bake for 20-25 minutes turning once. Remove each piece of bacon to a cooling rack to drain and cool. Cut each piece of bacon in half.
  4. Prepare the hollandaise sauce according to the package directions and keep warm.
  5. Place the muffin halves on a sheet pan and evenly divide the bacon over each muffin. Gently break one egg over each muffin half and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the eggs are cooked to your preference. Serve immediately topped with warm hollandaise and garnished with fresh herbs and a sprinkle of paprika.

Tip: You can use the traditional method of poaching the eggs if you prefer, but this method of baking the eggs is much easier and great for entertaining.

