Ingredients:

4 T butter

1 package english muffins, split

1 lb. thick bacon

1/4 cup honey

1 dozen eggs

salt and pepper to taste

For Hollandaise:

2 packages Hollandaise sauce

2 cups 2% milk

1 stick butter

fresh parsley or chives and paprika for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350° Spread each muffin half with butter and bake for 10 minutes on a sheet pan, set aside. Spread the bacon out on a parchment lined sheet pan and drizzle with the honey. Bake for 20-25 minutes turning once. Remove each piece of bacon to a cooling rack to drain and cool. Cut each piece of bacon in half. Prepare the hollandaise sauce according to the package directions and keep warm. Place the muffin halves on a sheet pan and evenly divide the bacon over each muffin. Gently break one egg over each muffin half and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the eggs are cooked to your preference. Serve immediately topped with warm hollandaise and garnished with fresh herbs and a sprinkle of paprika.

Tip: You can use the traditional method of poaching the eggs if you prefer, but this method of baking the eggs is much easier and great for entertaining.