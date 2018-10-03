Ingredients:
- 2 red apples
- 2 celery stalks (diced)
- 2 chicken breasts (skinless, cooked, diced, about 2 cups)
- 1/4 cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup raisins
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 tsp.salt
- 1/8 tsp.ground black pepper
- 16 lettuce leaves (Bibb, Romaine, green or red leaf)
Directions:
- Cut apples in quarters; remove core and chop.
- In a medium size bowl, mix all ingredients, except lettuce.
- To serve, arrange lettuce on serving plates and top with apple and chicken salad.
