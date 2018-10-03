Apple & Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

  • 2 red apples
  • 2 celery stalks (diced)
  • 2 chicken breasts (skinless, cooked, diced, about 2 cups)
  • 1/4 cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 cup raisins
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 tsp.salt
  • 1/8 tsp.ground black pepper
  • 16 lettuce leaves (Bibb, Romaine, green or red leaf)

Directions:

  1. Cut apples in quarters; remove core and chop.
  2. In a medium size bowl, mix all ingredients, except lettuce.
  3. To serve, arrange lettuce on serving plates and top with apple and chicken salad.

