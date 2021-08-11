Baked Lemon Chicken
Ingredients:
- 1/2 pound chicken (skinned and cut into 10 pieces)
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 1 1/2 cloves of garlic (thinly sliced, or 1 tsp garlic powder)
- 4 tsps. thyme sprigs (4 fresh sprigs, or 1 tsp dried thyme)
- 3 cups onion (thinly sliced)
- 1 1/2 cups chicken stock (or water)
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1 lemon (sliced into 10 slices, seeds removed)
Directions:
- Combine salt, pepper, garlic, and thyme.
- Lay chicken pieces into a 11×13 baking pan. Sprinkle seasonings over chicken.
- Combine onions, stock, and lemon juice in a sauce pan. Heat to a boil.
- Pour hot lemon mixture around chicken. Top each chicken piece with a lemon slice.
- Bake for 30 minutes at 400˚F until golden brown and juices are clear colored.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!