Grilled Chicken & Veggie Dinner
Ingredients:
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves (3 ounces each, about 12 ounces total)
- ½ zucchini, cut in half lengthwise
- ½ medium red bell pepper, quartered
- ½ medium eggplant, quartered
- 2 Portobello mushroom caps, halved
- 1 cup (one 8-ounce bottle) low-fat Italian dressing
- 6 ounces uncooked whole wheat linguine
- ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Place chicken and vegetables in a heavy-duty resealable plastic bag. Add ½ cup of the salad dressing. Turn to coat. Close bag; refrigerate at least one hour, turning chicken once.
- Heat grill, then spray grill rack with nonstick cooking spray. Drain chicken and vegetables, reserving marinade. Place chicken on gas grill over medium heat or on charcoal grill 4 to 6 inches from coals. Cook 15 to 20 minutes or until chicken is fork-tender and juices run clear, turning once and brushing frequently with reserved marinade.
- While chicken is cooking, place vegetables cut-side down next to the chicken on the grill. Cook 14 to 18 minutes or until tender, turning once and brushing frequently with reserved marinade. Discard any remaining marinade.
- Meanwhile, cook linguine according to package directions. Drain and toss with remaining ½ cup of salad dressing.
- Remove chicken and vegetables from grill. Thinly slice vegetables; toss with linguine mixture. Slice chicken breasts crosswise, and fan slices over pasta and vegetables. Sprinkle with cheese and serve immediately.
