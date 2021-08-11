Grilled Chicken & Veggie Dinner

Grilled Chicken & Veggie Dinner

Ingredients:

  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves (3 ounces each, about 12 ounces total)
  • ½ zucchini, cut in half lengthwise
  • ½ medium red bell pepper, quartered
  • ½ medium eggplant, quartered
  • 2 Portobello mushroom caps, halved
  • 1 cup (one 8-ounce bottle) low-fat Italian dressing
  • 6 ounces uncooked whole wheat linguine
  • ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

  1. Place chicken and vegetables in a heavy-duty resealable plastic bag. Add ½ cup of the salad dressing. Turn to coat. Close bag; refrigerate at least one hour, turning chicken once.
  2. Heat grill, then spray grill rack with nonstick cooking spray. Drain chicken and vegetables, reserving marinade. Place chicken on gas grill over medium heat or on charcoal grill 4 to 6 inches from coals. Cook 15 to 20 minutes or until chicken is fork-tender and juices run clear, turning once and brushing frequently with reserved marinade.
  3. While chicken is cooking, place vegetables cut-side down next to the chicken on the grill. Cook 14 to 18 minutes or until tender, turning once and brushing frequently with reserved marinade. Discard any remaining marinade.
  4. Meanwhile, cook linguine according to package directions. Drain and toss with remaining ½ cup of salad dressing.
  5. Remove chicken and vegetables from grill. Thinly slice vegetables; toss with linguine mixture. Slice chicken breasts crosswise, and fan slices over pasta and vegetables. Sprinkle with cheese and serve immediately.

