Honey Chicken Wings
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/3 cup soy sauce
- 1/4 cup chili sauce
- 1 tsp. garlic salt
- 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
- 8 drops red pepper sauce
- 3 lbs. chicken wings or drumettes
Directions:
- Combine honey, soy sauce, chili sauce, garlic salt, pepper and red pepper sauce.
- Arrange chicken in single layer in a 9×13-inch baking pan and pour on sauce.
- Turn chicken over to coat with sauce.
- Bake at 350°F for one hour, turning over once.
- Cool slightly and serve.
