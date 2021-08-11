Honey Chicken Wings

By -
0
9

Honey Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1/3 cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup chili sauce
  • 1 tsp. garlic salt
  • 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
  • 8 drops red pepper sauce
  • 3 lbs. chicken wings or drumettes

Directions:

  1. Combine honey, soy sauce, chili sauce, garlic salt, pepper and red pepper sauce.
  2. Arrange chicken in single layer in a 9×13-inch baking pan and pour on sauce.
  3. Turn chicken over to coat with sauce.
  4. Bake at 350°F for one hour, turning over once.
  5. Cool slightly and serve.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.