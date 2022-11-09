Baked Pumpkin Doughnuts
Ingredients:
- 1½ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 1 ½ tsp. baking powder
- ¼ tsp. baking soda
- ½ tsp. salt
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- ½ cup butter, melted
- ⅓ cup buttermilk
- 1 egg
- 1 egg yolk
- 1 cup canned pumpkin
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1 recipe Maple and Brown Butter Glaze
- ½ cup finely chopped pecans, toasted
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat 12 indentations of a doughnut pan with cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl stir together the next five ingredients, through salt.
- In a large bowl whisk together the next seven ingredients, through vanilla, until smooth.
- Add flour mixture to pumpkin mixture. Stir just until combined.
- Spoon batter into a large resealable plastic bag. Using scissors, cut off a corner of the bag. Pipe batter into prepared pan, filling each doughnut indentation nearly full.
- Bake 15 to 16 minutes or until tops spring back when lightly touched. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 3 minutes. Turn doughnuts out onto wire racks; cool completely.
- Dip doughnut into Maple and Brown Butter Glaze. Immediately sprinkle with pecans. Let stand 15 minutes or until the glaze is set.
