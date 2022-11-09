Baked Pumpkin Doughnuts

Ingredients:

  • 1½ cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 ½ tsp. baking powder
  • ¼ tsp. baking soda
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • ½ cup butter, melted
  • ⅓ cup buttermilk
  • 1 egg
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 1 cup canned pumpkin
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 1 recipe Maple and Brown Butter Glaze
  • ½ cup finely chopped pecans, toasted

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat 12 indentations of a doughnut pan with cooking spray.
  2. In a medium bowl stir together the next five ingredients, through salt.
  3. In a large bowl whisk together the next seven ingredients, through vanilla, until smooth.
  4. Add flour mixture to pumpkin mixture. Stir just until combined.
  5. Spoon batter into a large resealable plastic bag. Using scissors, cut off a corner of the bag. Pipe batter into prepared pan, filling each doughnut indentation nearly full.
  6. Bake 15 to 16 minutes or until tops spring back when lightly touched. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 3 minutes. Turn doughnuts out onto wire racks; cool completely.
  7. Dip doughnut into Maple and Brown Butter Glaze. Immediately sprinkle with pecans. Let stand 15 minutes or until the glaze is set.

