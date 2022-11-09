Pumpkin Bars with Cream Cheese Icing
Ingredients:
- 2 cups flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 2 tsp. baking soda
- 1 Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice
- ¼ tsp. salt
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 16 oz. can pure pumpkin
- 1 cup canola oil
- 4 eggs
- 1 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup butter, softened
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 4 cups powered sugar
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 10″x15″ jelly roll pan.
- In a small bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, and salt.
- In a large bowl, combine sugar, pumpkin, and oil. Mix well. Whisk in eggs.
- Fold in the flour mixture until uniformly combined.
- Spread into prepared pan. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Cool completely, at least 30 minutes.
- Using an electric mixer, in a large bowl combine cream cheese, butter, and vanilla until smooth. Add the powdered sugar in batches until combined. Spread on the cooled cake.
