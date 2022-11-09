Pumpkin Bars with Cream Cheese Icing

Ingredients:

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups flour
  • 2 tsp. baking powder
  • 2 tsp. baking soda
  • 1 Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice
  • ¼ tsp. salt
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1 16 oz. can pure pumpkin
  • 1 cup canola oil
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • ½ cup butter, softened
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 4 cups powered sugar

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 10″x15″ jelly roll pan.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, and salt.
  3. In a large bowl, combine sugar, pumpkin, and oil. Mix well. Whisk in eggs.
  4. Fold in the flour mixture until uniformly combined.
  5. Spread into prepared pan. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Cool completely, at least 30 minutes.
  6. Using an electric mixer, in a large bowl combine cream cheese, butter, and vanilla until smooth. Add the powdered sugar in batches until combined. Spread on the cooled cake.

