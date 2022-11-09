Maple and Brown Butter Glaze
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup of butter
- 1/2 cup of brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp. milk
- 2 Tbsp. maple syrup
- 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla
Directions:
- In a small saucepan melt 1/2 cup butter over medium heat about 5 minutes or just until it turns light brown.
- Remove from heat; whisk in 1/2 cup packed brown sugar, 2 Tbsp. milk, 2 Tbsp. maple syrup, and 1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice.
- Return to heat and cook on low 30 seconds or until bubbly.
- Remove from heat; whisk in 1 cup powdered sugar and 1/2 tsp. vanilla until smooth.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!