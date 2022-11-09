Maple and Brown Butter Glaze

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup of butter
  • 1/2 cup of brown sugar
  • 2 Tbsp. milk
  • 2 Tbsp. maple syrup
  • 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/2 tsp. vanilla

Directions:

  1. In a small saucepan melt 1/2 cup butter over medium heat about 5 minutes or just until it turns light brown.
  2. Remove from heat; whisk in 1/2 cup packed brown sugar, 2 Tbsp. milk, 2 Tbsp. maple syrup, and 1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice.
  3. Return to heat and cook on low 30 seconds or until bubbly.
  4. Remove from heat; whisk in 1 cup powdered sugar and 1/2 tsp. vanilla until smooth.

