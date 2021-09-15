Baked Pumpkin Oatmeal
Ingredients:
- 2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats, uncooked (not quick cooking)
- 1/4 cup low-calorie brown sugar sweetener blend (or 1/8 cup brown sugar)
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 cup skim milk
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 cup pureed pumpkin
- 1 Tbsp. canola oil
- 1 egg, beaten
- nonstick cooking spray
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray a 1.5-quart baking dish with cooking spray. In a large bowl, combine oats, brown sugar blend, cinnamon, nutmeg and baking powder.
- In a medium bowl, combine the milk, vanilla extract, pumpkin, oil and egg.
- Add the pumpkin mixture to the oat mixture; stir well. Pour oat mixture into baking dish and bake for 20 minutes. Serve warm.
