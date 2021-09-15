Instant Pot Pumpkin-Spice Turkey Chili
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. canola oil
- 1 lb. lean ground turkey
- 1 cup chopped red bell pepper
- 1 cup chopped yellow bell pepper
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 3 cloves garlic (minced)
- 1 can pumpkin puree, 15 oz.
- 1 can no-salt-added black beans (rinsed and drained), 15 oz.
- 1 can no-salt-added kidney beans (rinsed and drained), 15 oz.
- 1 can diced tomatoes, 28 oz.
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1/2 cup apple juice
- 3 Tbsp. chili powder
- 1 Tbsp. ground cumin
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/8 tsp. ground cloves
- 1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 1/4 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
Directions:
- Press the Sauté button, then press the Adjust button to “More” or “High”. When the display says “Hot”, add the oil, tilt the pot to coat bottom lightly. Add the turkey and cook for 4 minutes or until no longer pink, stirring occasionally. Add the peppers and onions and cook for 4 minutes. Stir in the garlic, cook 30 seconds, stirring constantly. Add remaining chili ingredients, except the salt, and stir until well blended. Seal the lid, close the valve, press the Cancel button, and reset to Manual/Pressure Cook for 20 minutes.
- Use quick pressure release. When the valve drops, carefully remove the lid and stir in salt. Spoon yogurt on top of each serving.
