Creamy Pumpkin Alfredo
Ingredients:
- 12 oz. fettuccine pasta
- 1/4 cup + 1 tablespoon butter, divided
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 3/4 cup canned pumpkin puree
- 1/2 cup parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
- 1 tsp. salt, or to taste
- 1/2 tsp. ground black pepper, or to taste
- 1/4 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg
- 1/2 cup pine nuts
- 1/4 cup fresh sage leaves
Directions:
- Cook fettuccine according to package instructions until al dente. Strain pasta, reserving 1 cup pasta water.
- While pasta is cooking, melt 1/4 cup butter in large skillet over medium high heat. Add cream and pumpkin puree and whisk until smooth.
- Add parmesan cheese, salt, pepper and nutmeg and stir until combined.
- Add drained pasta and toss in sauce. If sauce is too thick, add reserved pasta water a tablespoon at a time until smooth; keep warm over low heat while making the topping.
- Add pine nuts to a dry skillet and toast over medium heat 2-3 minutes or until nuts are lightly golden brown, stirring often. Remove pine nuts from pan and set aside.
- Melt butter in pan. Add sage leaves and fry 1-2 minutes until crispy. Transfer to a paper towel to drain.
- Serve pasta topped with toasted pine nuts, sage leaves and additional parmesan cheese.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!