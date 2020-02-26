Baked Tomato & Feta Over Mixed Greens
Ingredients:
- 2 medium beefsteak tomatoes
- 1 ounce feta cheese
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 3 cups mixed greens
- 1 lemon, quartered
Directions:
- Heat the oven to 400°F. Tear off 2 large pieces of aluminum foil (about 16 inches long). Cut out the cores of the tomatoes. Slice the tomatoes into ¼-inch thick rounds. Place each sliced tomato in the middle of the foil. Dividing evenly, crumble the feta over the tops and sprinkle the oregano and pepper. Seal the foil tightly so no steam can escape.
- Place both packages on a sheet pan. Bake for 15 minutes. Divide the greens between two plates. Carefully open the tomato packages (being careful of the steam) and, using a spatula, lift the tomatoes onto the greens.
- Drizzle any extra juices over the top. Squeeze the lemon over the greens and add a little extra pepper, if you like.
