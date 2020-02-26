Hot Sausage Deep-Dish Pizza
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons butter, cubed
- 2 medium onions, thinly sliced
- 1/2 pound bulk hot Italian sausage
- 1 pound (16 ounces) fresh or frozen pizza dough, thawed
- 1/3 cup pizza sauce
- 1 1/4 cups Fontina or provolone cheese, shredded
- 1/3 cup julienned roasted red peppers, drained
- 6 ounces part-skim Mozzarella cheese, shredded (1 1/2 cups)
- 1 1/2 ounces Parmesan cheese, finely shredded (about 1/2 cup)
Directions:
- Heat oven to 450°F.
- Melt butter in a heavy, large skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onions; cook for 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook for 20-25 minutes longer or until onions are golden brown, stirring occasionally. Remove onions from the skillet; cool completely.
- Brown sausage in the same pan over medium heat; drain. Set aside.
- Roll out and stretch pizza dough on a lightly floured surface to a 12-inch circle. Press dough onto the bottom and about 1 inch up sides of a greased 10-inch springform pan. Spread pizza sauce on dough bottom. Sprinkle with fontina.
- Top with the onions, reserved sausage, red peppers, mozzarella and parmesan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until crust is golden brown and cheese is bubbly. Cool slightly before serving.
