Hot Sausage Deep-Dish Pizza

By -
0
13

Hot Sausage Deep-Dish Pizza

Ingredients:

  • 3 tablespoons butter, cubed
  • 2 medium onions, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 pound bulk hot Italian sausage
  • 1 pound (16 ounces) fresh or frozen pizza dough, thawed
  • 1/3 cup pizza sauce
  • 1 1/4 cups Fontina or provolone cheese, shredded
  • 1/3 cup julienned roasted red peppers, drained
  • 6 ounces part-skim Mozzarella cheese, shredded (1 1/2 cups)
  • 1 1/2 ounces Parmesan cheese, finely shredded (about 1/2 cup)

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 450°F.
  2. Melt butter in a heavy, large skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onions; cook for 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook for 20-25 minutes longer or until onions are golden brown, stirring occasionally. Remove onions from the skillet; cool completely.
  3. Brown sausage in the same pan over medium heat; drain. Set aside.
  4. Roll out and stretch pizza dough on a lightly floured surface to a 12-inch circle. Press dough onto the bottom and about 1 inch up sides of a greased 10-inch springform pan. Spread pizza sauce on dough bottom. Sprinkle with fontina.
  5. Top with the onions, reserved sausage, red peppers, mozzarella and parmesan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until crust is golden brown and cheese is bubbly. Cool slightly before serving.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.