Philly Cheesesteak Sheet-Pan Nachos

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound beef ribeye steak
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 medium onion, halved and thinly sliced
  • 1 each medium green pepper and sweet red bell pepper, cut into strips
  • 1 bag (9 ounces) tortilla chips
  • 12 ounces part-skim Mozzarella cheese, shredded and divided (3 cups)
  • 12 ounces Provolone cheese, shredded and divided (3 cups)
  • Optional toppings: sliced green onions and sour cream

Directions:

  1. Freeze steak for 40 minutes. Thinly slice steak against the grain into strips; season with salt and pepper.
  2. Warm 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add steak; stir-fry until meat is no longer pink. Remove steak from skillet; keep warm.
  3. Sauté onion and peppers in remaining oil in the same skillet over medium heat for 4-6 minutes or until crisp-tender. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat. Add steak to skillet; toss to combine.
  4. Heat oven to 400°F. Line a 15 x 10-inch baking pan with parchment paper.
  5. Arrange tortilla chips in a single layer on prepared pan. Sprinkle with 1 cup mozzarella and 1 cup provolone. Layer with half of the steak-veggie mixture. Repeat layers, starting with 1 cup mozzarella. Sprinkle with the remaining mozzarella and provolone. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until the cheeses are melted.
  6. Garnish with toppings as desired. Serve immediately.

