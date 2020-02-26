Philly Cheesesteak Sheet-Pan Nachos
Ingredients:
- 1 pound beef ribeye steak
- Salt and pepper
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 medium onion, halved and thinly sliced
- 1 each medium green pepper and sweet red bell pepper, cut into strips
- 1 bag (9 ounces) tortilla chips
- 12 ounces part-skim Mozzarella cheese, shredded and divided (3 cups)
- 12 ounces Provolone cheese, shredded and divided (3 cups)
- Optional toppings: sliced green onions and sour cream
Directions:
- Freeze steak for 40 minutes. Thinly slice steak against the grain into strips; season with salt and pepper.
- Warm 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add steak; stir-fry until meat is no longer pink. Remove steak from skillet; keep warm.
- Sauté onion and peppers in remaining oil in the same skillet over medium heat for 4-6 minutes or until crisp-tender. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat. Add steak to skillet; toss to combine.
- Heat oven to 400°F. Line a 15 x 10-inch baking pan with parchment paper.
- Arrange tortilla chips in a single layer on prepared pan. Sprinkle with 1 cup mozzarella and 1 cup provolone. Layer with half of the steak-veggie mixture. Repeat layers, starting with 1 cup mozzarella. Sprinkle with the remaining mozzarella and provolone. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until the cheeses are melted.
- Garnish with toppings as desired. Serve immediately.
