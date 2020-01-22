Banana-Nut Oat Muffins

Banana-Nut Oat Muffins

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cups plus 2 tablespoons Gluten Free Quick Oats, uncooked, divided
  • 1 cup multi-purpose gluten free flour blend
  • 1 tsp. gluten free baking powder
  • 1 tsp. Ground Cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp. Salt
  • 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1 cups mashed ripe banana (2 large)
  • 1/2 cup non-fat milk
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 1 Large egg, lightly beaten
  • 1/2 cup chopped, toasted walnuts

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 400°F. Line 12 medium muffin cups with paper baking cups or lightly spray muffin cups with cooking spray.
  2. In large bowl, combine 1 1/2 cups oats, flour blend, baking powder, cinnamon and salt; mix well. Add sugar; blend well.
  3. In small bowl stir together banana, milk, oil and egg. Add to oat mixture; stir until dry ingredients are moistened. Stir in nuts.
  4. Divide batter among muffin cups, about 1/3 cup batter per cup. Sprinkle with remaining oats.
  5. Bake 18 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Cool muffins in pan on wire rack 5 minutes; remove from pan. Serve warm.

