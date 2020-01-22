Cranberry Glazed Meatballs
Ingredients:
- 1 Pound Ground Turkey
- 12 Ounces Sausage
- 1 Cup Sweet Potato shredded
- 1 Cup Apple shredded
- 1 Egg
- 2 Tablespoons Parsley fresh, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon Onion Flakes dried
- 1/8 Teaspoon Pepper
- 1/8 Teaspoon Salt
- 4 Cups Cranberry Juice Cocktail
- 1/3 Cup Sugar
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease baking sheet and set aside.
- In medium bowl, combine ground turkey, sausage, sweet potato, apple, egg, parsley, dried onion, salt and pepper. Form about 25 cocktail-sized meatballs and place on baking sheet. Bake meatballs for 18 minutes or until cooked through.
- While meatballs are baking, prepare sauce. In medium saucepan over high heat, combine cranberry juice cocktail and sugar. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer until reduced to a syrupy consistency that will coat the back of a spoon.
- Pour sauce over cooked meatballs and stir, coating meatballs completely. Serve with toothpicks.
