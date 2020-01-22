Cranberry Glazed Meatballs

Ingredients:

  • 1 Pound Ground Turkey
  • 12 Ounces Sausage
  • 1 Cup Sweet Potato shredded
  • 1 Cup Apple shredded
  • 1 Egg
  • 2 Tablespoons Parsley fresh, chopped
  • 1 Tablespoon Onion Flakes dried
  • 1/8 Teaspoon Pepper
  • 1/8 Teaspoon Salt
  • 4 Cups Cranberry Juice Cocktail
  • 1/3 Cup Sugar

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease baking sheet and set aside.
  2. In medium bowl, combine ground turkey, sausage, sweet potato, apple, egg, parsley, dried onion, salt and pepper. Form about 25 cocktail-sized meatballs and place on baking sheet. Bake meatballs for 18 minutes or until cooked through.
  3. While meatballs are baking, prepare sauce. In medium saucepan over high heat, combine cranberry juice cocktail and sugar. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer until reduced to a syrupy consistency that will coat the back of a spoon.
  4. Pour sauce over cooked meatballs and stir, coating meatballs completely. Serve with toothpicks.

