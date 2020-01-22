Breakfast Casserole
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 Pounds Sausage
- 1/2 Cup Onions
- 3 Slices Gluten-Free Bread
- 3 Cups Gluten-Free Bread Mix
- 1 Teaspoon Mustard Powder
- 6 Eggs beaten
- 2 Cups Milk
- 1 Pound Cheddar Cheese shredded
Directions:
- Cook and drain sausage and onions. Mix all ingredients except cheese.
- Pour into 11×17-inch pan or two smaller pans. Top with cheese.
- Bake at 350F for 40 minutes. Cut into squares and serve warm. Store leftovers in fridge for up to one week, or cut into squares and freeze.
