Barley Lentil Soup

Barley Lentil Soup in a bowl and turrine
Barley Lentil Soup
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:1 hour 30 minutes
Makes: 10 cups

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tablespoon oil
  • 1 clove garlic, minced or 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 cup sliced onion
  • 1 cup sliced carrots
  • 1 cup sliced celery
  • 1 can (15 ounces) stewed, diced tomatoes
  • 3 cups chicken or vegetable broth
  • 3 cups water
  • 1 cup dry lentils
  • 2⁄3 cup barley
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in large soup pan over medium-high heat. Cook garlic and onion until they are golden brown, about 1 or 2 minutes.
  2. Add the rest of the ingredients and bring to a boil. Lower the heat so the mixture is at a light simmer. Place a lid on the pan.
  3. Cook until the barley and lentils are tender, about 1 to 1 1/2 hours.
  4. Serve hot in a soup bowl.

