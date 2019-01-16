Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:1 hour 30 minutes
Makes: 10 cups
Ingredients:
- 1 Tablespoon oil
- 1 clove garlic, minced or 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 cup sliced onion
- 1 cup sliced carrots
- 1 cup sliced celery
- 1 can (15 ounces) stewed, diced tomatoes
- 3 cups chicken or vegetable broth
- 3 cups water
- 1 cup dry lentils
- 2⁄3 cup barley
- 1⁄2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Heat oil in large soup pan over medium-high heat. Cook garlic and onion until they are golden brown, about 1 or 2 minutes.
- Add the rest of the ingredients and bring to a boil. Lower the heat so the mixture is at a light simmer. Place a lid on the pan.
- Cook until the barley and lentils are tender, about 1 to 1 1/2 hours.
- Serve hot in a soup bowl.
