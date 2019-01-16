Creamy Potato Leek Soup

A bowl of Creamy Potato Leek Soup, a leek and poato are in the background and a bulb of garlic is in the foreground
Creamy Potato Leek Soup
Prep time:30 minutes
Cooking time:30 minutes
Makes: 8 cups

Ingredients:

  • 3 leeks (about 3 cups diced)
  • 3 potatoes (about 3 cups diced)
  • 2 Tablespoons butter or margarine
  • 4 1⁄2 cups chicken broth
  • 1⁄4 cup 1% milk
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

  1. Remove root and green tops from leeks.  Slice in half lengthwise and rinse well under running water.  Slice crosswise into ¼ inch slices. Scrub potatoes well; cut into small cubes.
  2. Melt butter or margarine in a 2-quart saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and chopped leeks. Cook until softened.
  3. Add potatoes and enough broth to cover.  Cover pan and simmer until potatoes are soft. 
  4. Mash with a potato masher or fork until potatoes are fairly smooth. 
  5. Add remaining broth, milk and pepper.  Simmer for about 5 minutes.
  6. Refrigerate or freeze leftovers within 2 hours.

