Prep time:30 minutes
Cooking time:30 minutes
Makes: 8 cups
Ingredients:
- 3 leeks (about 3 cups diced)
- 3 potatoes (about 3 cups diced)
- 2 Tablespoons butter or margarine
- 4 1⁄2 cups chicken broth
- 1⁄4 cup 1% milk
- 2 garlic cloves, minced or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1⁄2 teaspoon black pepper
Directions:
- Remove root and green tops from leeks. Slice in half lengthwise and rinse well under running water. Slice crosswise into ¼ inch slices. Scrub potatoes well; cut into small cubes.
- Melt butter or margarine in a 2-quart saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and chopped leeks. Cook until softened.
- Add potatoes and enough broth to cover. Cover pan and simmer until potatoes are soft.
- Mash with a potato masher or fork until potatoes are fairly smooth.
- Add remaining broth, milk and pepper. Simmer for about 5 minutes.
- Refrigerate or freeze leftovers within 2 hours.
