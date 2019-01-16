Prep time:15 minutes
Cooking time:15 minutes
Makes: 5 cups
Ingredients:
- 1 cup onion, chopped (1 medium onion)
- 4 cloves garlic, minced or 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 Tablespoon butter or margarine
- 2 cups broth (chicken or vegetable)
- 1 1⁄2 cups cooked white beans (1 can – 15.5 ounces, drained and rinsed)
- 1 3⁄4 cups diced tomatoes (1 can – 14.5 ounces with juice)
- 1 Tablespoon Italian seasoning
- 3 cups kale, chopped (fresh or frozen)
Directions:
- In a saucepan over medium-high heat, sauté onion and garlic in butter or margarine until soft. Add broth, white beans, and tomatoes; stir to combine. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, cover, and simmer for about 5 minutes.
- Add the kale and Italian seasoning. Simmer until kale has softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Serve warm.
