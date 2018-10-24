Beef and Kale Queso Fundido

By -
0
13

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz. cooked (leftover) beef Pot Roast, finely chopped, (about 1-1/2 cups)
  • 1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes with mild green chilies, undrained
  • 1/2 cup beer
  • 2 cups shredded regular or reduced-fat Mexican cheese blend
  • 1 Tbsp. cornstarch
  • 1 cup finely chopped kale leaves

Directions:

    Serving Suggestions: Tortilla chips, celery sticks, carrot sticks, apple slices, pita wedges, toasted baguette slices.

  1. Combine tomatoes and beer in medium saucepan; bring to a boil over medium heat. Meanwhile, toss cheese with cornstarch until coated. Reduce heat to low; cook 3 to 6 minutes, adding cheese mixture, 1/2 cup at a time, and stirring constantly until cheese is melted. Do not boil.
  2. Stir in beef and kale; continue cooking 3 to 5 minutes or until beef is heated through, stirring frequently. Pour into serving dish. Serve immediately with serving suggestions, as desired.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.