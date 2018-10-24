Ingredients:
- 8 oz. cooked (leftover) beef Pot Roast, finely chopped, (about 1-1/2 cups)
- 1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes with mild green chilies, undrained
- 1/2 cup beer
- 2 cups shredded regular or reduced-fat Mexican cheese blend
- 1 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 1 cup finely chopped kale leaves
Directions:
- Serving Suggestions: Tortilla chips, celery sticks, carrot sticks, apple slices, pita wedges, toasted baguette slices.
- Combine tomatoes and beer in medium saucepan; bring to a boil over medium heat. Meanwhile, toss cheese with cornstarch until coated. Reduce heat to low; cook 3 to 6 minutes, adding cheese mixture, 1/2 cup at a time, and stirring constantly until cheese is melted. Do not boil.
- Stir in beef and kale; continue cooking 3 to 5 minutes or until beef is heated through, stirring frequently. Pour into serving dish. Serve immediately with serving suggestions, as desired.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!