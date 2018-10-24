BBQ “Nachos”

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound cooked beef pot roast or brisket
  • 1 package (20-24 oz.) frozen waffle fries
  • 1 can (16 oz.) baked beans, drained
  • 1/2 cup barbecue sauce
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 cup sour cream (optional)
  • 1 green onion, chopped

Directions:

  1. Prepare waffle fries according to package directions.
  2. Shred beef pot roast with two forks. Meanwhile, combine beef and barbecue sauce in a medium saucepan. Heat beef mixture over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes or until beef is heated through, stirring occasionally.
  3. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F.
  4. Top waffle fries with beef mixture, beans and cheese. Bake in 350°F oven 5 to 7 minutes or until mixture is heated through and cheese is melted.
  5. Cook’s Tip: Waffle fries may be transferred to an oven-safe baking dish. Continue as directed in step 3. Top mixture with sour cream, if desired. Sprinkle with green onions.

