Ingredients:
- 1 pound cooked beef pot roast or brisket
- 1 package (20-24 oz.) frozen waffle fries
- 1 can (16 oz.) baked beans, drained
- 1/2 cup barbecue sauce
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 cup sour cream (optional)
- 1 green onion, chopped
Directions:
- Prepare waffle fries according to package directions.
- Shred beef pot roast with two forks. Meanwhile, combine beef and barbecue sauce in a medium saucepan. Heat beef mixture over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes or until beef is heated through, stirring occasionally.
- Reduce oven temperature to 350°F.
- Top waffle fries with beef mixture, beans and cheese. Bake in 350°F oven 5 to 7 minutes or until mixture is heated through and cheese is melted.
- Cook’s Tip: Waffle fries may be transferred to an oven-safe baking dish. Continue as directed in step 3. Top mixture with sour cream, if desired. Sprinkle with green onions.
